Raymond C. Grotelueschen
May 18, 1934 - Dec. 28, 2018
Raymond C. Grotelueschen, 84, of Fremont, died Friday. Dec. 28, 2018 in Fremont.
He was born May 18, 1934 in rural Colfax County to William and Clara (Johannes) Grotelueschen, the second youngest of 10 children. He moved with his family to Schuyler, NE in 1939 where he attended Trinity Lutheran Grade School and was confirmed on March 21, 1948. He graduated from Schuyler High School in 1952.
He served in the US Army 1954 – 1956, stationed in Alaska. He had worked for Higgins Milling in Schuyler, then in Fremont for Fremont Grain Co. and the YMCA. He enjoyed his morning coffee at McDonalds.
He is survived by his brother Hilbert Grotelueschen of Columbus and other relatives. Preceding him in death were his parents, sisters Elsie Stuthman, Ida Krull, Edna Brown, Leona Jones and Lorraine Saalfeld, brothers Edgar, Elmer, and Albert.
The funeral will be 1 PM Friday (Jan. 4th) at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont with visitation 1 hour before the service. The committal, with Military Honors, is scheduled for 3:30 PM at Christ Lutheran Cemetery north of Columbus. Memorials may be directed to the family for distribution. Ludvigsen Mortuary, Fremont, is assisting the family.