Raymond “Ray” Sendgraff
August 6, 1930 – January 26, 2020
Raymond “Ray” Sendgraff, 89, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed peacefully on Jan. 26, 2020, at his home in Fremont. Ray was born Aug. 6, 1930, in West Point, Nebraska, to Henry and Gertrude (Kassmeier) Sendgraff. He attended Guardian Angels in West Point. In addition to helping his dad farm, he drove cattle trucks for several cattle feeders in the area.
Ray married Mary L. Sellhorst on Aug. 18, 1955, in Olean and they moved to a farm north of Howells for three years.
After he was involved in a serious accident on Dec. 31, 1957, they quit farming and moved to Omaha where Ray attended Universal Trade School. Upon graduating from there, they moved to Fremont, where he worked for a year as an appliance repairman. On April 1, 1961, Ray and Mary started Allied Appliance which is still being owned and operated by their son, Paul.
Ray was a 70-year member of the Third Degree Knights of Columbus and was instrumental in forming the Father Leo Raus Council of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus serving as Faithful Navigator. Ray and his family received the Family of the Year award from the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the Fremont Rotary Club, Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and several business organizations. Allied Appliance was awarded the Business of the Year from the Chamber of Commerce in 2019.
Ray is survived by his loving wife, Mary; two daughters, Dr. Joan (Jamie) Warner of Phoenix, Arizona, and Marla (Bob) Hunt of Council Bluffs, Iowa; three sons, James (Shirley) Sendgraff of Maryville, Missouri, Mike Sendgraff of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Paul (Kristi) Sendgraff of Fremont; 12 grandchildren, Drew and Ian Warner, Paige (Ryan) Stanzel, Erica (Jared) Luke, Amanda (Brad) Wilmes, Dylan (Kasey) Sendgraff, Chelsea Sendgraff, Grace, Anna, Ellie, Olivia, and Ryan Sendgraff; five great-grandchildren, Jack and Grant Luke, Bella, Chase, and Ryder Wilmes; brother, Bob Sendgraff of Fort Collins, Colorado; two sisters, Doris Batenhorst of West Point and Betty (Gene) Dlouhy of Fremont; sister-in-law, Victoria Sendgraff of Fort Collins, Colorado.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Norbert and Don; and sister, Mary Ellen Wiese.
The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont with Fr. Walter Nolte officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus Living Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation on Friday at church 1 hour prior to service.
Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church or Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools.
