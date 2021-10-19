August 12, 1929—October 7, 2021

Raymond Sedlacek, age 92, of Malmo entered into eternal rest on Oct. 7, 2021, at the Fremont Methodist Hospital. Raymond was born Aug. 12, 1929, to Ignatz and Mary (Belik) Sedlacek in Lincoln.

Raymond was a Veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Navy on the U.S.S. Polaris from Nov. 10, 1950, and was honorably discharged Aug. 10, 1954. He was married on Aug. 21, 1965, to Eva Cutkovich and farmed in the Malmo area for 56 years.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Eva; stepson, Michael Chapman; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; stepdaughter, Linda Chapman; 10 brothers and sisters and their spouses.

Private family interment will be at Sunrise North Cemetery at Wahoo. Memorials may be sent to the Saunders County Lost Pets in Wahoo.

Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in Wahoo is in charge of arrangements.