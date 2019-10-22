{{featured_button_text}}
Rebecca Jane Hardaway Loflin

February 25, 1922—October 16, 2019

Rebecca Jane Hardaway Loflin, 97, a longtime resident of Columbus, Georgia, died on Oct. 16, 2019, in Fremont, Nebraska.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at St. Luke United Methodist Church, Columbus, Georgia, on Monday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends after the service in Stockwell Hall. A private interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

