March 14, 1950—December 19, 2018
Memorial services for Reena Calkins Stoffer, 68, of Haynesville, Louisiana, formerly of Nebraska, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at the First Assembly of God Church in Haynesville with Rev. Rodney Gray officiating.
Reena was born March 14, 1950, in O’Neill, Nebraska, to the union of Raymond Calkins and Doris Perry Calkins.
Reena was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Haynesville and will be remembered as a loving wife and mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Dawn Muff; her son-in-law, Albert Bishop Jr.; and a sister-in-law, Claudette Banks.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, James Stoffer; one daughter, Sheri Bishop; a brother, Walt Calkins; two sisters, Lettie Edwards, and Alicia Lauridsen.
Cremation services provided by Bailey Funeral Home of Haynesville.
