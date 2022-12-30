Remembering those we lost in 2022

The year 2022 was a time when local and area residents mourned the losses of public servants, doctors, business people, a clergyman and a recent high school graduate.

Each person made a difference in their own perspective fields, leaving behind a legacy for the rest of us.

Some of those we lost include:

Joey SchwankeKnown for her strong-minded attitude, JoEllen “Joey” Schwanke was a leader in the floral industry and part of a generations-long, local family business.

She and her husband, Mel, also gained national recognition for her floral dresses and his matching ties.

For decades, she also was a breast cancer survivor who sought to encourage others receiving the same diagnosis.

Joey and Mel supported their daughters, Jo Heinz Staffelbach, of Dallas, and Cindy McKown, of Fremont, and their son, J, in their dreams.

“I always knew my mom had my back,” said J, recalling his mother’s spirited nature.

“It was kind of a Judy Garland/Liza Minnelli relationship,” said J, who hosts a national television show called, “J Schwanke’s Life in Bloom.” “My mom was always very competitive, but my parents allowed me to land exactly where I needed to be to do what I do today.”

Joey Schwanke died March 10. She was 91.

Paul MarshHe may have been out of school for years, but Paul Marsh was a man known for doing his homework – especially when it came to serving on the Fremont Public Schools board of education and later the Dodge County Board of Supervisors.

Marsh was a 1963 Fremont High School graduate and then served in the United States Air Force in Vietnam. He started Fremont Electric Inc., in 1974 and he and his wife, Suzanne, later operated Marcie’s Café for about eight years.

Bob Missel, chairman of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, remembers Marsh’s preparedness as a public servant and dedication to using tax dollars wisely.

“Whenever a meeting began, Paul was the most prepared guy in the room,” Missel said. “He always made sure he was well informed of any topic of discussion.”

Marsh died May 24. He was 76.

Maddie EverittPeople who knew Maddie Everitt say she was very much like a butterfly – beautiful, free-spirited and someone who benefited those around her.

Perhaps it’s no wonder the 2022 Fremont High School graduate loved the little winged creatures.

Many mourned when the 18-year-old, who’d graduated cum laude and was involved in many activities, died May 23 after a vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 30.

Maddie had major roles in “The Addams Family” and “Peter and the Starcatcher” at FHS. Besides theater, she was involved in track and choir and graduated as dance team captain. She was a Sunday school music leader and performer with the Hands of Faith puppet team at First Lutheran Church.

Many remember the tender-hearted teen for her inclusiveness and as someone who could make others feel comfortable. They recalled her intelligence and talent.

“She was a very good musician,” said Mark Harman, FHS vocal music teacher. “She was an athlete. She was a good student. She had a heart of gold. She was community service oriented. If you could pick the best characteristics of the best kids and build a really great high school student, you’d build Maddie Everitt. She was a light in the world.”

Jeff HermansonHe was known as a deputy, firefighter and K-9 handler.

But those who knew Jeff Hermanson personally not only recalled his dedication to public service, but his loyalty to friends and family and his comedic attitude.

Hermanson was a deputy for the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office for more than two decades and served on the Cedar Bluffs Volunteer Fire Department for about 25 years. Earlier in his career, Hermanson worked at the Wahoo Police Department. He’d been a volunteer youth football coach.

The 45-year-old man died in the early hours of June 22 at Saunders County Medical Center after he and other officers had finished arresting a stolen car suspect.

Law enforcement and firefighters from more than 25 departments took part in a funeral procession that went from Fremont to Cedar Bluffs. First-responders and members of the public lined Broad Street in Fremont and Main Street in Cedar Bluffs to pay their respects. During the funeral in Cedar Bluffs Auditorium, Hermanson was remembered as a family man, friend and peacemaker.

Saunders County Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg recalled the high regard people had for Hermanson.

“There wasn’t anybody that didn’t like him,” Lichtenberg said. “He was liked by everybody he came across.”

Dr. Karen Lauer-SilvaDuring her career at Methodist Fremont Health, Dr. Karen Lauer-Silva would deliver hundreds – if not thousands – of babies.

Lauer-Silva was an OBGYN doctor known for her compassion, deep faith in God and commitment to family, patients, colleagues and staff.

People mourned deeply when the kindly physician died July 1. She was 72.

Friend, patient and fellow parishioner Elizabeth Murray said Lauer-Silva went to Mass every day.

Murray pointed to the impact Lauer-Silva’s faith had on her medical practice.

“I think it was her faith that really made her such a great, exceptional doctor,” Murray said. “She just poured herself out for all of her patients in love and service.”

Bob WarnerFolks may not have agreed with Bob Warner on every issue, but they appreciated the Fremont City Councilman’s honesty, straightforwardness and stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

The longtime Fremont resident, who served on the council for two decades, died Sept. 17. He was 93.

“Bob was very passionate about the city of Fremont,” said former Mayor and Councilman Scott Getzschman. “He was always well prepared and he spent a lot of time making sure that whatever he was going to propose was going to be the best for the citizens in Fremont and in his ward.”

Getzschman said while he and Warner weren’t always on the same side of every issue, when it was over they could move on and have a conversation.

Warner had a career with Hawkins Construction Company of Omaha and retired in 1985. Warner was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont and his construction knowledge was instrumental in the building of the new church in 1998-01.

The Rev. Owen Korte, former pastor of St. Patrick’s, expressed his appreciation for Warner.

“Bob was honest to the core, direct and perseverant,” Korte said. “At heart, he loved Fremont and his Catholic faith.”

Rob BenkeWhether he was mentoring young firefighters or pulling imaginative pranks Rob Benke left a legacy.

The longtime fire chief of the Cedar Bluffs Fire Department died Sept. 19. He was 64.

People who knew Benke described him as a dedicated firefighter, who deeply loved his family and was there when friends needed him.

“Robbie was probably one of the greatest men I ever knew,” said Neil Hansen, one of Benke’s mentees, now a firefighter and EMT for the Fremont Fire Department. “He was always there to help somebody no matter who it was. He would pick his phone up — no matter what time of day it was — and answer to help somebody. He’d give you the shirt off his back.”

Hansen’s dad, Lt. Bob Hansen, recalled Benke’s pranks, including one where he’d put a Jolly Rancher candy inside a shower head. When firefighters tried to take a shower, they’d become sticky from the candy.

All pranks aside, Benke was serious about being there for people facing tough situations. After Bob Hansen’s wife, Jennifer, died unexpectedly of an aortic aneurysm, Benke came to see him and offer support.

“That’s the kind of a guy he was,” Bob Hansen said. “He always liked to pull you aside and really talk with you and make sure everything was OK.”

Dan HeuerThe Rev. Dan Heuer was known for his sermon analogies – including one that involved a fork.

Yet friends recall the Fremont pastor’s behind-the-scenes work as well. The beloved former pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church died Dec. 2 after a lengthy cancer battle. He was 66.

In his analogy, Heuer said when people go out to dinner, they’re served the first and second courses, before the waiter clears the table.

“If they tell you to keep the fork, it means the best is yet to come, because you’re getting dessert,” he’d say.

People who came to Heuer’s visitation saw a fork in his coat pocket, a reminder that the best – heaven and eternity with Christ – is yet to come.

Many people appreciate Heuer for the years he spent helping those who’d lost loved ones via the GriefShare ministry at Trinity. Many appreciated his resilience, compassion and love of people.

“You felt like once you met him, you’d known him your entire life,” said Chris Vogt of Arlington. “He was so easy to talk to. He was fun. It didn’t matter who you were. He accepted anybody for who they were and what they were. He never passed judgment on anybody. He was a true servant of Christ.”

Many are mourning the loss of well-known individuals, some of whom include:

Former Fremont businessman Andrew “Andy” Manes owned the restaurant, Andy’s on 1st, and manned his famous hot dog cart on Sixth and Main streets in Fremont. Manes, a Vietnam veteran, died July 19. He was 79.

Dr. Richard “Dick” Bergstrom of Fremont, a U.S. Army veteran, served with the 22nd Surgical Hospital and the 85th Evacuation Hospital in Phu Bai. He treated casualties from the infamous battle of Hamburger Hill (Hill 937). Bergstrom was the one of the first surgeons to successfully perform a multiple finger replantation (reattachment) surgery in Nebraska. He practiced medicine for more than 50 years of which he spent more than 40 years in Fremont. Bergstrom died Oct. 14. He was 81.

Dr. William “Bill” Eaton was a U.S. Navy veteran, who participated in track and football at what’s now Midland University and was inducted into Midland’s Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a Fremont physician and retired after 43 years of general practice. Eaton died Oct. 22. He was 93.

Ramon E. “Ray” Janssen, a veteran of the U.S. Army reserves, served on many boards. In March 1976, he and his wife, Nancy, purchased the City Meat Market in Hooper, where he took pride in his homemade meat products. In 1992, he was elected into the Nebraska Legislature where he served District 15 for 16 years. He served on and chaired many committees. Janssen died Dec. 17. He was 85.