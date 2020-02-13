January 13, 2005 – February 11, 2020

Renae Proskovec, 15, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on Feb. 11, 2020, after a long battle with leukemia. She died with her family by her side, surrounded with love.

Renae Lynn Proskovec was born Jan. 13, 2005, in Fremont to Jim and Sandi (Martens) Proskovec. She was befriended and taken care of by many wonderful teachers, schoolmates, and staff members at Fremont Public Schools. She also had many amazing supporters in the community who rallied around her Relay For Life team, “Rock-and-Rollin’ for Renae.” Everyone who met Renae adored her great sense of humor and silly attitude, her open-heartedness and big hugs, and her love for Disney princesses, Barbies, coloring, and the color pink.

Renae was born with Down syndrome and was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2008. After a period of remission, the cancer relapsed in 2018, leading to two years of intense treatments. She benefited immensely from the incredible skill of devoted medical professionals throughout the many phases of her brave battle.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}