December 14, 1971 – June 21, 2020
Renee L. Alcott, 48 years, passed away, Sunday, June 21, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home. She was born on Dec. 14, 1971, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Marlin and Shelia (Villwok) Ellerman.
Renee graduated Fremont High School in 1990. She married Dana Alcott on May 18, 2019.
She worked as a cashier at several gas stations and for many years at Brady’s.
She attended Trinity Lutheran Church.
Renee is survived by husband, Dana Alcott; son, Nick Hall of Arlington, Nebraska; daughter, Brittany Hall of Omaha, Nebraska; father, Marlin Ellerman of Fremont; sisters, Jeanette (Rick) Walker of Columbus, Nebraska, Marcie Ellerman of Fremont; 2 grandchildren, Mayleigh Hall and Briella Clark.
Preceded in death by her mother, grandparents; niece, Lindsey Clark; nephew, Brandon Walker; uncle, Leonard Ellerman.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and on Thursday 1 hour prior to the service at church. Interment at Fleming Cemetery west of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online condolences at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.