May 11, 1934 – June 3, 2022

Rev. Charles Dewayne Nenow 88, of Salisbury, North Carolina, passed away at his home on June 3, 2022, after a brief illness. Charles was born in Nebraska to the late Arthur Nenow and Lenore Nenow. Charles was a Lutheran Pastor for 30 years and he worked in insurance for 20 years. Charles was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Taylorsville.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 64 years, Joan Nenow of the home; two sons, Mark Nenow and wife Pamela of Boone, North Carolina, Timothy Nenow of Ft. Myers, Florida; two daughters, Leslie Nenow Volk and husband Clark of Arlington, Nebraska, Jill Nenow Zorzanello and husband William of Mullica Hill, New Jersey; one brother, James Nenow; and three sisters Barbara Arnell, Carole Nenow, and Loralee Falvey; nine grandchildren, Joseph Nenow, Maddie Volk, Rebecca Nenow, Grace Volk, Andrew Nenow, Destiny Vonhof, Claire Volk, William Zorzanello, and Sophia Zorzanello.

A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, June 11, at 11 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church. Rev. Allen Hellwege will officiate the service. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 11, at 10 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, 4005-NC16 Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Nenow Family.