Rev. Daniel E. Heuer

Rev. Daniel E. Heuer

November 18, 1956—December 2, 2022

Rev. Daniel E. Heuer, 66, of Fremont died at 2 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fremont, on Sunday, Dec. 4, with family present from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Celebration of Life service, Monday, Dec. 5, 4 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Livestream of the service at https://trinityfremont.com/live/. Private family burial will be held in Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mission Central, Trinity Lutheran Church, or any local Lutheran School.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.

