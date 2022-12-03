November 18, 1956—December 2, 2022

Rev. Daniel E. Heuer, 66, of Fremont died at 2 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fremont, on Sunday, Dec. 4, with family present from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Celebration of Life service, Monday, Dec. 5, 4 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Livestream of the service at https://trinityfremont.com/live/. Private family burial will be held in Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mission Central, Trinity Lutheran Church, or any local Lutheran School.

