Rev. Donald Levenhagen
July 11, 1934 – April 24, 2020
The Rev. Donald Edward Levenhagen, age 85, of Fremont passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, April 24, 2020.
A Celebration of Don’s life will be held Saturday, July 18, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Directed Health Measures will be followed and masks are suggested. Please direct memorials to The Levenhagen Family, c/o Ludvigsen Mortuary, 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE 68025. The service will be live streamed at https://trinityfremont.com/live-service/ beginning at 11 a.m.
Donald Edward Levenhagen was born July 11, 1934, in Decker, Indiana, to Lorenz and Hulda (Yochum) Levenhagen. He spent his younger years living in Vincennes, Indiana. At age 14 he left home to attend Concordia Lutheran High School, along with two years of preparatory school in Fort Wayne, Indiana. On June 21, 1958, he married Dorothy Adkins in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He graduated from Missouri Synod Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1959, following a year of vicarage in Albany, New York. Following graduation, he served churches in Almond, Wisconsin, and Shelbyville, Indiana. In 1966, he took a call to Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont, Nebraska, and retired from there in 1997, although he never really retired from preaching. He served vacancies in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Cedar Bluffs, Blair, West Point, Arlington and Scribner, all in Nebraska. He participated in grandchildren’s weddings and great-grandchildren’s baptisms, even up until last December.
He served terms as President of Kiwanis, Vice President of the Nebraska District Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, Dunklau Foundation Board of Directors, Lutheran Church Extension Fund and Lutheran Family Services Board of Directors.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children, Don (Ginger) Levenhagen, Indianapolis, Indiana, Becky Dabkowski, Plainfield, Indiana, Beth (Scott) Doht, Lyons, Nebraska, Kris (Greg) Kavan, North Bend, Nebraska, Tim Levenhagen, Valley, Nebraska; 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy (Dick) Woolsey, Linda Canada; brothers, Charles (Shirley) Levenhagen, Frederic (Joyce) Levenhagen; and sister-in-law, Carol McKinley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings and spouses, William and Joanne Levenhagen, Arlen Levenhagen, Dorothy and James Jones and Janice Burkpile; brothers and sisters-in law, Robert and Betty Adkins, Richard and Ruthann Adkins, and Leroy and Lillian Adkins; son, Mark; and grandchildren, Jeremy Hobson, Matthew Doht, Jakob Levenhagen and Lakynn Rief.
