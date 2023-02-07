March 4, 1938 – February 4, 2023

Rev. Donald Edwin Helge Hanson, Ph.D., age 84, of Fremont passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at his home in Fremont, Nebraska.

He was born March 4, 1938, to Edwin and Ruby Hanson in 1938 but was born again in Jesus, filled with the Holy Spirit, in 1983. In 1960 he began his working career, with an Industrial Engineer degree from NDSU, with the Bell System in Fargo, North Dakota, being one of four Division Managers that divested the Bell System. He retired as a top Strategic Planner of Products at AT&T. He went on to earn his Doctor of Theology from the School of Bible Theology, then earned his Ph.D. in Bible & Theology from the Minnesota Graduate School of Theology. Don authored Christian books, “Knowing the Holy Spirit,” “Knowing My Heavenly Father,” and the booklet “Soul Winning That Works,” along with several study guides. He was then chosen to be the Regional Director of Northern Minnesota for the MN Graduate School of Theology’s seminary school.

Along with his wife of 64 years, Sharon, they were involved in jail ministries, and Mexican orphanage trips, and actively held worship services at their home church, The River Church, at their longtime home in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Don touched an overwhelming amount of people with his loving heart, his sense of humor, and his gentle spirit. He will be missed by his wife, Sharon, and their three children – daughters, Laurie Dvorak, Tracy Webb; and son, Ty. His grandchildren, who spent many summers with him at the lake, Tyler Catherine Hanson, Matthew Dvorak, Max Kuehn, Zoie Dvorak, Chaz Kuehn, and Noah Hanson, will miss his laughter, jokes, and fishing lessons.

Celebration of Don’s life will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Burial will follow in the Hooper Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont will be Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

