Raised in Fremont, Nebraska, Dwain began working at the age of 9 and graduated from Fremont High School (1950) and Midland College Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Economics (1954). He served as LTJG line officer in the U.S. Navy (1956) in the Pacific region and passionately recalled his service in Operation Passage to Freedom aboard the USS Diachenko APD-123. This experience helping refugees to freedom led him to dedicate his life to serving God and others.

After the Navy, Dwain received his Master of Divinity from Phillips University Seminary (1961) of Enid, Oklahoma. During his 62 years as an ordained minister Dwain served congregations in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and as the Regional Minister for the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Nebraska. He was a hospital chaplain for Immanuel Hospital and the Veterans Administration. Dwain was an avid reader and lifelong learner. His quick wit and huge heart helped him cultivate friendships naturally. He was a genuine communicator and builder of community. He led and served on numerous local, national, and international boards and helped others his entire life. His involvement with Interchurch Ministries of Nebraska and the Child Savings Institute were two especially meaningful roles God called him to serve. Rev. Dr. N. Dwain Acker’s parting wish is that we be kinder to, more understanding of, and care for one another.