August 18, 1935 – May 21, 2022

Rev. Richard C. Holmen, 86, of Waterloo, Illinois, died May 21, 2022, in Fenton, Missouri. He was born Aug. 18, 1935, in Powers Lake, North Dakota.

He is survived by his wife, of 65 years, Beverly Holmen, nee Snyder; children, Charles (Diane Lux) Holmen and David (Diane DuMont) Holmen; grandchildren, Eric Catalano, Dana Catalano (Scott VanBuren), Sarah (Patrick) Quernheim, Stephanie (Brett) Donjon, Kathryn Holmen, and Daniel Holmen; great-grandchildren, Trinitee, Emma, Triton, Isaac, Genevieve, Abraham, Baylon, Josephine, and Esther; brothers, James (Lyleen), Robert (Patricia), Donald (Loretta), and John Riley (Betty) Holmen; sister, Jean Schnabel; sister-in-law, Lynn Babylon; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Jennie (nee Ekberg) Holmen; brother-in-law, Delmar Schnabel; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Howard and Marie Snyder.

Richard was a former member of Rotary Club in Fremont, Nebraska. He served seven American Baptist churches and was a chaplain in Elgin, Illinois. In his retirement years, Richard continued his ministry as an interim pastor. He was an avid sports fan and loved all professional sports and enjoyed traveling with his family and friends. His smile and sense of humor touched every person he knew. Many thanks to the Cedarhurst Assisted Living Community.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: First Baptist Church of Fremont, Nebraska, or Parkinson.org.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Illinois with the Rev. Richard Crooks officiating.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 27, and 9 a.m. until service time Saturday, all at Querneheim Funeral Home.