Services for Ron will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Elim Lutheran Church, Swaburg (2312 County Road D, Hooper). Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. the day of the service, burial will follow in the Elim Cemetery. The family invites all to a luncheon following the burial, at the Uehling Auditorium, 224 3rd Street in Uehling. Memorials are suggested to Elim Lutheran Church or Orchard Africa.