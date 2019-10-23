February 5, 1938 – October 20, 2019
Richard A. Klebe, 81, of Fremont died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Methodist Hospital, Omaha.
He was born Feb. 5, 1938, in Hooper to Henry and Aagot (Gaarder) Klebe. He was raised in Hooper, graduating from Hooper High School in 1955. His family operated Klebe Produce in Hooper, and while in school, he helped his father with the business. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Army Reserves.
On Nov. 3, 1957, Richard was married to Joyce Larsen in Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper.
While a student at Midland College in Fremont, he worked at Hormel’s. Then he went into the insurance business, as an underwriter and in sales. He worked several years for Fremont Office Equipment before he became a computer tech for Omaha Public Schools. He retired in 2000.
Richard was a member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont. He was a member of the Pathfinder Chorus, Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, Fremont Masonic Lodge No. 15 AF & AM, Fremont Masonic York Rite, Tangier Shrine of Omaha, the Fremont Shrine Club, and he was a friend of Bill W. for 40 years.
Survivors: wife Joyce; brother, Dennis (Loretta) Klebe, Fremont; brothers-in-law, Darrel (Carolyn) Larsen, Hooper, LaVern (Sharon) Larsen, Fremont, Lyle (Jan) Larsen, Fremont; and many special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents; brother, Robert; sisters, Mardell Bokowski, Marcedes Egbers and Beverly Walraven.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday (Oct. 25) at First Lutheran Church with Rev. Stephanie Tollefson. Visitation with the family will be at the church one hour before the service. Private burial will be later. Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church and American Heart Association. Ludvigsen Mortuary is assisting the family.
