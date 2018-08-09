Richard Arett

Jan. 29, 1923-Aug. 7, 2018
Richard I.‘Dick’ Arett, 95, of Fremont died late Tuesday evening, August 7, 2018 in Nye Legacy, Fremont.
He was born January 29, 1923 in Austin, MN to Fred and Anna (Earl) Arett. He grew up there, graduating from high school in 1940. In his younger years he was active in 4-H and FFA and showing and judging horses. He served in the US Army Air Force during the years of 1942 to 1946, discharged as a Staff Sargent. On December 28, 1946, Richard was married in Rock Rapids, Iowa to Theresia ‘Tracy’ Menage. He was employed by Hormel’s for 40 years as a livestock buyer. While working for Hormel’s, he lived in Austin, MN, Rock Rapids, IA., Omaha and Ralston, Wayne, and since 1973 in Fremont. He bought, restored, and sold antiques and horse drawn buggies and wagons. He owned riding and draft horses for 40 years. He was a member of the Nebraska Draft Horse & Mule Association, a member of the Belgian Draft Horse Corp. of America. He and Tracy attended horse sales and shows for many years, locally and nationally. He was Ring Master of the Nebraska State Fair Draft Horse Show for 10 years.He enjoyed driving his restored1926 Model T 4-door Touring Car. Richard and Tracy were Husker Football fans, attending games from 1952 to 2013. They enjoyed their motor home and camping in state and national parks.
He was a member of First Lutheran Church serving on the council and ushering. He has been a member of the American Legion since 1946. He is a member of the Fremont Eagles Aerie 200, and was a member of the Izaak Walton League for 42 years.
He is preceded in death by his wife Theresia ‘Tracy’ in December of 2014, sister Priscilla Johnson, and brother Ralph (killed in France in WWII).
He is survived by his son Ralph (Pamela) Arett, Palmyra, NE; grandson Jeffrey (Kelly) Arett, Waverly, NE; great granddaughter Gracie Ann Arett; granddaughter Lori (Seth) Yant, Lincoln, NE; great grandson Sawyer Yant; sister Patricia (Raeburn) Hanson, Austin, MN; brother-in-law Dean Johnson, nieces and nephews; special friends John and Stephanie Ferguson and children Archer and Maddox, Ashland, NE.
Visitation at the Ludvigsen Mortuary will be Friday, 2 to 7 p.m., with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church (3400 E. Military, Fremont). The committal will follow in Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors by the Fremont Honor Guard of American Legion Post 20 and VFW Post 854. Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church or to the family for distribution.