Richard Benne

August 25, 1936—October 30, 2022

Richard “Dick” L. Benne, 86 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Dick was born Aug. 25, 1936, to Leroy and Christina (Toelle) Benne in West Point, Nebraska. He attended Guardians Angels and Central Catholic High School in West Point, class of 1954. In 1956, Dick served in the United States Army and continued to serve his country in the Army Reserves until 1969. On Sept. 9, 1958, Dick Married Rosemary Goeken. The couple resided in Fremont since their marriage. Dick worked as an insurance adjustor throughout Eastern Nebraska for Shelter insurance and retired in 1999.

Dick loved his family very much. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and being a handyman. Dick was an automobile enthusiast. He loved buying and selling cars over the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Rosemary.

He is survived by his sons: Greg (Nita) Benne of Fremont; Keven (Vicki) Benne of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughters: Sharon (Russ) Ortmeier of Omaha, Nebraska; and Rhonda MacCubbin of Omaha; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; close cousins, Sr. Doris Jurgenson of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Lorraine Godbersen of Columbus, Nebraska.

Dick was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m., with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.