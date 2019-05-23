Richard Bernard BresterMarch 25, 1945 – April 28, 2019
Richard Bernard Brester, 74 years, of Fremont died April 28, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. He was born March 25, 1945, in Howells, Nebraska, to Raymond and Marie (Cerny) Brester. His family moved to Fremont in 1951 and Richard attended St. Patrick Grade School and was a 1964 graduate of Archbishop Bergan Catholic High School in Fremont.
Richard married Shirley Niles on Dec. 30, 1967, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. They divorced in 2012. Richard’s career saw him working for his dad at Brester’s Conoco and later Brester’s Sinclair, service and parts man for Charlie Diers Ford, Wimmer’s Meat Plant in Dodge, West Point Rendering, Dodge Dairy until it closed in 2003, and the Village of Snyder.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and a past member of the Fremont Fraternal Order of Eagles #200.
Survivors: son, Ben (Sharee Maki) Brester, Mead, and his son, Ashton Brester, Little Rock, Arkansas; daughter, Evelyn Brester, Fremont, and her children, Brooklynn and Jeffrey Worms and Kallie Brester; daughter-in-law, Michelle Brester, Omaha, and her children, Joshua, Abigail, Caleb, Owen and Emily; sister, Diane (Kenny) Rogers, Fremont; three nieces, Dawn (Matthew) Updike, Donna Daubert, and Regina (Jeff) Wagner; and many cousins.
Preceded in death by his parents and son, Matthew.
The memorial service will be noon Sunday, May 26, at Moser Memorial Chapel.
Memorial visitation from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service at Moser Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.
Leave online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490