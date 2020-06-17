Richard Dean “Dozer” Harold
November 4, 1928 – June 13, 2020
Richard Dean “Dozer” Harold was born Nov. 4, 1928, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Freda Harold. He passed away June 13, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Richard was raised in Glenwood, Iowa, by his grandparents, Ora and Carrie (Hodges) Harold. He married Georgia A. Reafleng on July 10, 1945, in Glenwood.
He farmed until 1957, he then ran a bulldozer clearing timber, building terraces and dikes and leveling land. The last several years, he ran a maintainer for Arizona Township in Burt County, Nebraska. His nickname was “Dozer Dick.”
He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia in 2014; sons, Marvin in 2007 and Gary in 2020; grandparents; mother; and stepfather.
He is survived by daughters, Ann (Richard) Woodcock of Fremont, Nebraska, Merna (Steve) Bowman of Gretna, Nebraska, Val (Jim) Kjeldgaard of Fremont; sons, Roger (Jackie) Harold of Hartington, Nebraska, Ronnie Harold of Craig, Nebraska; 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Varnell; brother, Lee Schooler, both of Moses Lake, Washington.
We are following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. We encourage wearing masks and will social distance by household.
The celebration of life will be Wednesday, June 17, at 7:30 p.m. at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah, Nebraska.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah.
Private family burial will be in Tekamah Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials to the family to be designated at a later date.
