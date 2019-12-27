Richard "Dick" A. Barton

Richard A. “Dick” Barton
September 16, 1933 – December 25, 2019
Richard A. “Dick” Barton, 86, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at his home in Fremont.
Dick was born Sept. 16, 1933, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Roy and Lucille (Groene) Barton. He graduated from Fremont High School and married Margaret “Muzzy” Matous on Feb. 22, 1955, at St. John's Catholic Church in Prague, Nebraska.
Dick was employed by Western Electric for many years and worked at Daubert Construction Company. He also worked at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Fremont and Methodist Fremont Health.
Some of Dick's favorite hobbies included bowling, dancing, painting and walking. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, and a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles 200 in Fremont. Dick donated blood for numerous years.
Dick is survived by his sons, Randy (Deb) Barton of Lincoln, Nebraska, Tom (Deb Baker) Barton of Surprise, Arizona, and Dave (Peggy) Barton of Fremont; daughter, Virginia “Ginny” (Pete) Giebelhaus of Gretna, Nebraska; brother, Bob (Kay) Barton of Fremont; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Muzzy; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Barton.
The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with Chaplain Scott Jensen officiating. Family receiving friends one hour prior to the service Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to Methodist Fremont Health or to the family.
Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490