July 11, 1932 – May 17, 2023

Richard “Dick” D. Cantral, 90 years, of Kearney, Nebraska, formerly of North Platte, Nebraska, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Brookstone Gardens in Kearney. He was born July 11, 1932, at Schuyler, Nebraska, to Virgil and Wilma (Hare) Cantral. He lived at Schuyler, then lived at St. Cloud, Florida, from 1939 until moving to North Platte in 1942. Dick married Ardith Moser on June 3, 1952, at North Bend, Nebraska.

Dick served in the U.S. Naval Reserves from 1951 to 1955. He worked as a brakeman for the Union Pacific Railroad until retiring in 1994. He moved to Kearney in 2020.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in North Platte for 68 years and was a current member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, member of the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen from 1951 to the present, Prairie Lake Boat Club at North Platte for 64 years and was an avid golfer.

Dick is survived by wife, Ardith; sons, Rick Cantral of Centertown, Missouri, Dr. David (Kimberly) Cantral of Kearney and Michael (Diana) Cantral of Aurora, Colorado; daughters, Cynthia (John) Seberger of Lincoln, Nebraska, Lori (Ralph) Grimit of Tucson, Arizona, and Denise (Johnny) Koller of Arapahoe, Nebraska; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob (Caryn) Moser of North Bend, Nebraska, Jim (Lynda) Moser of Fremont, Nebraska, Dick (Donna) Moser of Sacramento, California, and Eldon (Cheryl) Moser of Yutan, Nebraska; 16 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ed and Doris Moser, Margie and John Reynolds, Mae and Charles Jirkovsky, Richard Hartmann, Mercedes Hartmann Roth, Kathy Powers, and Elizabeth Moser.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church In North Bend. The burial will be in Woodland Cemetery at North Bend with military honors conducted by North Bend V.F.W. Post #8223 and AmVets Post #20 and Morse Bluff American Legion Post #340.

Memorials may be directed to North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.