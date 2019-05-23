Richard “Dick” Dean TottenJuly 6, 1940 – May 20, 2019
Richard “Dick” Dean Totten, 78, of Lyons, Nebraska, formerly of Nickerson, Nebraska, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at his home. Richard was born July 6, 1940, in Fremont to Donald and Verna (Wendt) Totten.
Richard graduated from Fremont High School in 1958. He served in the U.S. Navy from June 19, 1959, to May 24, 1963. He was stationed on the USS Hornet. After the military he was employed by Hormel Foods in Fremont until his retirement in 1999. Richard married Sharon Kyler in 1964 and to this union four children were born. They later divorced.
Richard called Nickerson his home for many years. He married Barbara Hineline on Oct. 8, 1994. She passed away July 30, 2013. Richard was active on the Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department and served on the Nickerson School Board. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and camping.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Connie (Bob) Stiver of Fremont; sons, Gary (Wanda) Totten of Nickerson, Dennis (Brenda) Totten of Lyons, and Michael Totten of Fremont; stepsons, Kevin (Hannah) McDonald and Rusty (Lisa) McDonald, both of Golden, Colorado; brother, Steve (Julie) Totten of Fremont; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; and stepson, Bradly McDonald.
The funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to the service.
Burial with military honors conducted by the Fremont Honor Guard VFW Post 854 and American Legion Post 20 will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the Nickerson Volunteer Fire Dept.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.