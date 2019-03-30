November 20, 1945 – March 27, 2019
Richard “Dick” Bennett, formerly of Fremont and Cedar Bluffs, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Gresham, Oregon, after a brief battle with cancer.
Richard was born Nov. 20, 1945, in Bassett, Nebraska, to Wayne Bennett and Helen Blair. He lived and attended school in Cedar Bluffs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Mary Bennett; and sister, Ruth.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy of Gresham, Oregon; daughters, Teri, Becky, and Shelly; and son, Russell; sisters, Wilma Sullivan, Rancho Mirage, California, and Betty (Larry) Bauer; and brother, David (Kate) Bennett, all of Fremont; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.