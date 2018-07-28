Richard "Dick" Peterson

March 5, 1935 – July 25, 2018
Richard T. “Dick” Peterson, 83, of Fremont died early Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Pathfinder Place, Fremont.
He was born March 5, 1935, in Fremont to Virgil and Thelma (Zorn) Peterson. He grew up in Fremont, attending Fremont Public Schools. He served 38 months in the U.S. Army in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Following his military service, he was in the retail furniture business for 31 years. And before retiring, he worked for NAPA. He was on the Board of Directors of the Dodge County Chapter, American Red Cross, having served as Chairman and Disaster Committee Chairman among other positions.
On March 8, 1958, he was married to Shirley Mueller, and they had three daughters. Shirley died on Dec. 4, 1973. On Nov. 4, 1978, Richard married Deborah “Debbie” Kiffin. Debbie died June 29, 2014. They loved to travel and upon retiring, they tried to fulfill their goal of traveling to all 50 states. They loved their family and had a saying, “You Call, We Haul,” taking grandchildren to ballgames, practice and other transportation as needed. Grandpa was the official “recorder” for the family, video-taping holidays, sports events involving the grandchildren, to preserve precious family memories. He was an avid NFL and NASCAR fan, and enjoyed going to regional dirt track races every summer.
Survivors: three daughters, Pat (Kent) Giesselmann, Scribner, Kim (Matt) Sacco, Fremont, Sharon (Jerry) Lind, Queen Creek, Arizona; six grandchildren, Matt Giesselmann and Jessica Walsh, Eric Lind and Alex Lind, Brianna Sacco and Logan Sacco; six great-grandchildren, Brigham, Gracie and Robert Giesselmann, Daniel, Emma, Michael Walsh; stepfather, Gerald “Jerry” Verbeek, Fremont.
He was preceded by his first wife Shirley, and second wife Deborah; two grandchildren, Ashlea Sukstorf and Natalie Sacco; mother, Thelma (Peterson) Verbeek; father, Virgil Peterson; and brother, Robert Peterson.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel. The committal will follow in Memorial Cemetery with the U.S. Flag Presentation and Taps by the Fremont Honor Guard. Visitation at the Ludvigsen Mortuary will be Monday 4 to 8 p.m. with the family receiving friends 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to Kindred Hospice.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.