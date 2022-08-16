Richard “Dick” Swanberg, 87, of Dell Rapids, South Dakota, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Riverview Manor in Flandreau. Per Dick’s wishes, there will be no service held. He donated his body to the USD School of Medicine. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Kahler-Brende Funeral Home. www.kahlerfh.com

Richard “Dick” Lee Swanberg was born on Feb. 28, 1935, at Pender, Nebraska, the son of Elmer and Judith (Swanson) Swanberg. He grew up and attended school in Wahoo, Nebraska. He graduated in 1953. After high school Dick worked various jobs before eventually going to work as a telephone lineman for Northwestern Bell. He met Anette Nordstrom while working at the telephone company. The couple married on Aug. 8, 1988, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. They made their home in Wahoo. Dick retired in 1994. The couple moved to Elkhorn, Nebraska, and in July of 2016 they moved to Dell Rapids, South Dakota.