Richard Emerson ClaiborneDecember 16, 1954 – March 12, 2020

Richard Emerson Claiborne, 65, of Springtown, Texas, gained his heavenly wings on March 12, 2020. He took his final breath in a room full of love, surrounded by his family and friends.

Richard fought against cancer twice, never wavering in his brave battle with his illnesses. He continuously drew on his faith in God and the love of his wife, Kimberly.

Richard was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and great-uncle. He treasured those who crossed his path and loved his family fervently.

He was a diehard Huskers and long-time Cowboys fan, loved looking at cars, and getting lost in music. He served his country in the Air Force Reserves, and later became a cross-country truck driver.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kimberly; sister, Bonnie (Ray) Medcalf; brother, John (Darla) Claiborne, and brother, William (Kelli) Claiborne. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant twin sisters, and sister, Emily.

Memorial service to be held at Fremont Nazarene Church on Friday, March 27, at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers send a card with your favorite memory of Richard to: