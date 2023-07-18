November 9, 1943 – July 16, 2023

Richard “Flo” L. Florence, 79, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his home. He was born Nov. 9, 1943, to Henry and Clara Florence.

While still in high school, Richard entered the U.S. Navy. He then came to Fremont and was a police officer for the City of Fremont. He retired as lieutenant from the police department in 2005. Richard married Linda (Otteman) on Aug. 19, 1983, in Ft. Collins, Colorado.

Survived by wife, Linda Florence; son, Billy Joe Florence; daughters, Shelia (Dan) Blackburn, all Fremont, Bobbi Jo (Ryan) Martin, Windsor, Colorado, Carrie A. (Michael) Jackson and Jennifer Kauble and fiancé Brian Janowiak, all of Omaha; brother, Jim Florence, Texas; sisters, Elaine Florence (Tyson) McLaughlin, Oklahoma, and Alaine Florence (Jerry) McCrea, Texas; brother-in-law, Dwight Evans, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; son, Randy Florence; sister, Linda Florence Evans; and sister-in-law, Cynthia Florence.

Celebration of life is 9 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m., also at Moser’s. Military honors conducted by the Fremont Honor Guard at Ridge Cemetery, Fremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are to Shop With A Cop or the May Museum.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.