Richard H. Kohl Jun 21, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save May 18, 1935 – June 20, 2023 Tags Richard H. Kohl Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Hunter Biden to plead guilty to federal tax offenses, cuts deal on felony gun charge 'It's going to take a long time' for the US and China to 'reestablish some form of basic trust' 'It's going to take a long time' for the US and China to 'reestablish some form of basic trust' Andrew Tate Charged With Rape And Human Trafficking Andrew Tate Charged With Rape And Human Trafficking Clock ticking for missing Titanic tourist submarine in Atlantic Ocean Clock ticking for missing Titanic tourist submarine in Atlantic Ocean