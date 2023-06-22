Richard H. Kohl

May 18, 1935 – June 20, 2023

Richard H. Kohl, age 88, of Fremont died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Richard was born May 18, 1935, in Fremont to Herman and Dorothy (Phinney) Kohl. He was raised in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1953. He worked on and off for his father then worked at Campbell's Soup in Fremont before serving in the United States Army from 1958 to 1960. Richard started working at Magnus Metal in Fremont in 1961 and retired in 2000. Richard loved to camp, fish and work in the yard.

Richard married Marilyn Wittmann on Sept. 15, 1963, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Arlington. Richard was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Survivors: wife, Marilyn of Fremont; children, Jeffery (Karen Williams) Kohl of Omaha, Linda (Kenneth) Husted of Lincoln, Daniel (Beth) Kohl of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren, Rhianon, Jessica, Shelby, Noah Kohl, Ross Husted and Hannah (Andrew) Seuferer, Bryce, Emily and David Kohl, Elyse (Erik) Bower; three great-grandchildren, Jasper, Henry and Eloise Seuferer; brothers-in-law, Dennis Wittmann of Kearney, Dana Udey of Columbus.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather Richard Knoell.

Per Richard's wishes there will be no public services and burial will be at a later date in Memorial Cemetery.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

