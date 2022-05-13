December 13, 1932 – May 9, 2022

Richard J. Thege, age 89, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Richard was born on Dec. 13, 1932, to George Joseph and Rose Lillian (Houfek) Thege on the family farm near Linwood, Nebraska. He attended Linwood High School and enjoyed playing basketball and softball. He graduated in 1951 and became the senior class valedictorian. Richard served in the United States Air Force from Feb. 20, 1953, to Feb. 19, 1957, and completed his reserve duty on Feb. 19, 1961.

Richard farmed his whole life near Linwood and North Bend. He was a member of the Prague Presbyterian Church until its closing in 2012. He was a board member of the Prague Presbyterian Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George (Mary Ann) Thege, Clarence Thege, Raynold Thege, and Donald Thege; and nephews, David Thege and Mark Anthony Thege.

He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Marlene Thege, Pauline Thege, and Alyce Thege; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 16, at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. Rev. Sarah Gengler will officiate. Visitation will start at 9 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Prague Presbyterian Cemetery, west of Prague, with military honors.

Memorials may be directed to family or donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at: mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main, North Bend, NE 68649, 402-652-8159.