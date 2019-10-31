December 4, 1957 – October 30, 2019
Richard Joseph Pritchard, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 61 at his home on Oct. 30, 2019. Rich was born Dec. 4, 1957, in Spalding, Nebraska, to Joseph and Mary (Byrne) Pritchard.
He graduated from Spalding Academy in 1976 and attended Hastings Community College for automotive technology. He worked in the automotive industry until 1985 when he founded an industrial cleaning business (Hydra Clean), which he operated until having to retire due to disability.
Rich was an entrepreneurial business owner. He was an avid aviation enthusiast and attained his private pilot license. He loved flying, air shows and sharing pilot stories. He also enjoyed classic muscle cars, Top Fuel Drag Racing and working on anything mechanical. He loved fishing, storm chasing, wood and leather working, and photography.
He was honored to be a founding member and deacon of Abundant Life Fellowship. His greatest and most fulfilling relationship was with Christ and his family.
Rich has finally won his most important and hard fought race! He has completed his final earth-bound flight and slipped the surly bonds of earth and flown away to God’s celestial shore where his joy will never end.
Rich is survived by his wife Nicole (Leslie) Pritchard; daughter, Christina Kremmel (Jacob) Waterloo, Illinois; and son, Brian Pritchard of Fremont; sisters, Angie Carraher (Jim) of Omaha, Nebraska, and Mary Kay Whalen of Sidney, Nebraska.
Condolences may be left www.duganchapel.com.
Memorials may be directed to Andrew Wommack ministries, the ACLJ—American Center for Law and Justice or the Liberty Council.
Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 1, from 5-8 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at 10:30 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.