April 24, 1942 – May 2, 2020

Richard Lee Mullins, 78, of Arlington, passed away peacefully May 2, 2020, in his home surrounded by family.

Rich was born on April 24, 1942, to Kenneth “Moon” and Norma Jean (Patton) Mullins of Dawson, Nebraska. The family moved to Herman where Rich attended high school.

Rich married Marlene Olson of West Point on Nov. 3, 1963. The couple had three children: David (Becky) of Hutchinson, Kansas; Patrick (Angie) of Johnstown, Colorado; and Susan (Tim) Tunnell of Minden, Nebraska. Rich also enjoyed time with their 7 grandkids, Jake, Luke, Austin, Bri, Zach, Jessie, and Sam, and loved making family recipes for them.

Rich had amazing mechanical abilities and was always learning something new. He spent time as a machinist, a farmer, an electrician, a plumber, a nurseryman, a master gardener, a maintenance mechanic, a welder, and a chemical technician. He always had a project going and built everything from a drag racer after high school to his own home. Rich loved to cook and was famous for his homemade noodles and his pies.