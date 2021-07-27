Richard M. Chvatal

Richard was born Nov. 11, 1923, in rural Prague, Nebraska, to Thomas and Gustie (Coufal) Chvatal. The family moved to rural Colon. He attended country school and graduated from Mead High School in 1942. He farmed with his father, Tom, in rural Colon until joining the U.S. Navy in 1944. Richard served as an aviation ordinance dispatcher in Pearl Harbor until his discharge in July of 1946. He returned to rural Colon where he would spend the next 70-plus years farming.

He married Martha Bohoc on Sept. 10, 1947. She died suddenly one year later, on Sept. 20, 1948. On Nov. 28, 1950, Richard married Martha Brabec. The couple had two sons, Raymond and Rodney. In his years in rural Colon, he was a board member of the Colon Elevator, the Mead School Board, the Wahoo Co-op as well as Lifetime Membership in the Saunders County Nebraska Livestock Association, the Colon Fire Dept., the Colon American Legion Post 265, the Fraternal Organization of Veterans Forty & Eight (serving as Commander at both the state and national levels), and of the Big Red Tractor Collectors Organization. He was a past member of St. Wenceslaus in Wahoo until moving to Fremont in 1991. He joined St. Patrick Catholic Church. He continued to commute to the farm in Colon. He loved to finish his day of work talking with friends and family on the back of his tailgate with a cold beverage. In 2010, Richard met Millie Koopman. They loved to travel to casinos and dance halls. Millie passed away in 2020.