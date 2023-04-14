June 2, 1943 – March 9, 2023

Richard H. Mimick passed away on March 9, 2023 in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

He was born on June 2, 1943, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Henry J and Eola P. (Evans) Mimick. He was a 1961 graduate of Archbishop Bergan High School in Fremont, Nebraska. He received his undergraduate degree in 1965 from Creighton University and an MBA from the University of Nebraska in 1967. He was commissioned a 2nd Lt in the United States Army and served two years in Germany. On Nov. 7, 1969 he married Claudia Chalmers in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

His professional career began at Arthur Anderson in Omaha. In 1974, he moved to London, Ontario, and began an academic career at the University of Western Ontario later moving to the University of Victoria in British Columbia. He retired in 2021 as the director of the Business College of Continuing Studies.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jack Mimick.

He is survived by his wife, Claudia; daughters: Kristin (Jeff) Mimick of Victoria, British Columbia; Sara (John) Mimick of Vancouver, British Columbia; and son Darryl (Ann) Mimick of Goleta, California; two granddaughters: Anna and Maisie; sister Pam Mimick of Omaha, Nebraska; sister-in-law Mary Mimick of Omaha, Nebraska; and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service in Fremont will be held at a later date.