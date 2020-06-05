Richard Papa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 31, 1931—June 2, 2020

Richard E. “Dick” Papa, 88 years, of Fremont, Nebraska died Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Dick was born August 31, 1931 in Octavia, Nebraska to Ira and Mildred (Hron) Papa. Dick was a 1949 graduate of North Bend High School. He then farmed with his father. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from Dec. 29, 1951 to Dec. 1, 1955. Dick married Celine M. Emanuel on October 3, 1953 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend, Nebraska. They moved to Fremont and he was a Roberts Milk delivery man. In 1971, he started Papa Trucking and Grading, which he has owned and operated. Celine died June 8, 2016.

Dick is a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, Knights of Columbus Council 1497 and Fr. Leo Raus Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus of Fremont—North Bend. He was also a member of American Legion Post #20 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #200 both of Fremont.

He is survived by son, Dean (Judy) Papa of Fremont; 3 grandchildren, Deanna (Brock) Rogers, Dustin (Katie) Papa and Jenna (Garrett) Anderson and 4 great grandchildren. Dick enjoyed the last 2 years of his life with Hazel Coates of Fremont, whom family called “the teenagers”.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Dennis, and sister, Rita Glidden.