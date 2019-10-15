{{featured_button_text}}
Richard "Rich" Pounds

Richard “Rich” Pounds

March 3, 1955 - October 12, 2019

Richard "Rich" Pounds, 64 years, of Lyons, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln, Nebraska.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The graveside service is Friday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m. at Lyons Cemetery in Lyons, Nebraska. Visitation is Thursday, 5-7 p.m., with family receiving friends, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at Pelan Funeral Services Lyons. Burial will be in Lyons Cemetery.

Memorials to the family for future designation.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments