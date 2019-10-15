Richard “Rich” Pounds
March 3, 1955 - October 12, 2019
Richard "Rich" Pounds, 64 years, of Lyons, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln, Nebraska.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The graveside service is Friday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m. at Lyons Cemetery in Lyons, Nebraska. Visitation is Thursday, 5-7 p.m., with family receiving friends, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at Pelan Funeral Services Lyons. Burial will be in Lyons Cemetery.
Memorials to the family for future designation.