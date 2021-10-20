October 15, 1956 – October 16, 2021

Richard “Rick” Dean, 65, of Ames, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Rick was born Oct. 15, 1956, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Brooxie and Roberta (Sinclair) Dean. He was raised in Michigan and graduated from Pickney High School in Michigan. Rick moved to the Fremont area in 1979. He married Toni Zahm on June 7, 1980, in Omaha. They later divorced.

Rick worked at Robinson Seed Company and retired from Hormel Foods in Fremont in 2019. He enjoyed time spent hunting, fishing, and gardening.

Rick is survived by his daughters, Betsy (Dan) Dean of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Bridget Dean of Fremont; sons, Jared (Nikki) Dean of Wahoo, Nebraska, and Jordan (Erika) Dean of Fremont; five brothers; three sisters; six grandchildren; former spouse, Toni of Fremont; many nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Ruger.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; one sister; and a nephew.

A Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Moser Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Scott Jensen officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday at Moser Memorial Chapel and continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

Private family burial will be at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.