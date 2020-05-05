September 1, 1943 – April 29, 2020
Funeral services for Richard W. Haase, age 76, of West Point, Nebraska, will be on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point with Rev. Robert Schilling officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery. Per the new Directed Health Measures for funerals, attendees will be seated socially distanced by households for those that attend the church service and no gatherings will take place before or after the service. The service will also be shown live on the Minnick Funeral Service, Inc. Facebook page.
Rich passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer, Nebraska.
Richard William Haase was born on Sept. 1, 1943, in West Point to Albert “Jack” and Hedwig (Toelle) Haase. Rich attended Immanuel Lutheran Parochial School and graduated from West Point High School in 1961. After graduating, Rich began his career in construction with Ernest Becker. Rich served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1967 and was stationed in Alaska. Upon being honorably discharged, he returned to West Point and began working for Meyer Building.
On June 23, 1968, he was united in marriage to Juliann Broekemeier at the Zion Lutheran Church, rural Bancroft, Nebraska. To this union three sons were born, Mike, Mark and Monte. On April 1, 1996, Rich established Haase Construction, working alongside his sons.
Rich was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point, where he had served as a trustee, was a member of American Legion Post 70, and was a member of AKSARBEN, attending the livestock shows for several years. He served as a 4-H leader for several years. He played for the West Point Bombers and currently served on its baseball committee. Rich played fastpitch softball for over 30 years as a pitcher and got the opportunity to play in a fastpitch tournament in North Bend with his sons. Rich was instrumental in starting the West Point fastpitch softball league.
Rich enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He and Juliann loved to attend their children’s and grandchildren’s activities.
Survivors include: his wife, Juliann Haase of West Point; sons and their families, Michael and Kari Haase of West Point and family-Ty and Brooke, Mark and Lisa Haase of West Point and family-Lexis, Carter, and Breckyn, Monte and Melissa Haase of West Point and family-Abby, Ty, and Calvin; brother, Norbert and Ellen Haase of West Point; sisters, Gladys and Dave Throener of West Point, Bernice and Marvin Siebrandt of Bancroft.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents and brother, LeRoy and Diane Haase.
