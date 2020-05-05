× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 1, 1943 – April 29, 2020

Funeral services for Richard W. Haase, age 76, of West Point, Nebraska, will be on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point with Rev. Robert Schilling officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery. Per the new Directed Health Measures for funerals, attendees will be seated socially distanced by households for those that attend the church service and no gatherings will take place before or after the service. The service will also be shown live on the Minnick Funeral Service, Inc. Facebook page.

Rich passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer, Nebraska.

Richard William Haase was born on Sept. 1, 1943, in West Point to Albert “Jack” and Hedwig (Toelle) Haase. Rich attended Immanuel Lutheran Parochial School and graduated from West Point High School in 1961. After graduating, Rich began his career in construction with Ernest Becker. Rich served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1967 and was stationed in Alaska. Upon being honorably discharged, he returned to West Point and began working for Meyer Building.