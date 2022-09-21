Richard Warren Waugh

June 25, 1930 – September 18, 2022

Richard Warren Waugh was born on June 25, 1930, to Donald and Alice Whitney Waugh. He was the second of five children. “Dick” grew up on the family farm milking cows and working in the fields. He attended District No. 35 through the eighth grade and graduated from Valley High school in 1947. (This past August he attended his 75th class reunion!) While in high school, he played basketball and football; sometimes having to walk the six miles home after practice. After high school, Dick drove a gravel truck and continued to help his dad on the farm.

On Oct. 7, 1950, Dick married Marilyn Johnson in Valley at the Baptist Presbyterian Church. They were blessed with four children. After his grandfather Charles died in 1954, they moved onto the family farm. Dick worked at Hormel Foods in Fremont from 1950-1990; the first 18 years in the cut and the last 22 years in the maintenance electrician shop. He made wonderful lifelong friendships there. Dick played on Hormel's softball team for many years; playing the shortstop position mainly, but if needed, he played catcher.

When his sons were active in Boy Scouts, he was a Boy Scout leader; taking them camping, teaching them to cook over an open fire, and helping them earn numerous badges. He was a regular Red Cross blood donor and lifelong resident of rural Valley. All his life he enjoyed the great outdoors, “God's Country!” Hunting, fishing and camping were activities he loved to do. Every summer for two weeks he would spend time in the mountain with family. Many lasting memories were made on these trips! Dick and Marilyn went on many trips together over the years, even taking a cruise to Alaska and white water rafting in Colorado. They spent many nights enjoying square dancing and waltzing too. (This Oct. 7 would have been their 72nd wedding anniversary.)

Dick also enjoyed playing pitch, and was an avid fan of Nebraska football and the Nebraska women's volleyball teams.

When Dick retired and computers became popular, he decided to get one and through this new adventure, he discovered email, YouTube, the World Wide Web and photography! Photography was his favorite since he lived in the country and wildlife was close at hand. He was so proud of the pictures he took and loved sharing his printed pictures of cardinals, bluebirds, owls, deer, the flood of 2019, and the changing seasons. For the past several years, Dick enjoyed planting pumpkins to share with the children of United Faith Community Church and his friends.

Dick passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; and his children: Jerri Hamilton of Fairbury, Nebraska; Jeff and Lois Waugh of Fairbury, Dave and Gayl Waugh of Goodyear, Arizona; and Judy and Rex Southwick of Valley. He is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sisters: Elaine Jung of Mason, Ohio, Marilyn and Jim Cunningham of North Las Vegas, Nevada, and Marjorie and Myron Plambeck of Indianapolis, Indiana; brother, Harlan of Fremont; and brother-in-law, Max Johnson of Omaha. He was preceded in death by his parents: Donald and Alice Waugh; sisters-in-law: Maxine Johnson and Nelda Waugh; and brothers-in-law: Leroy Stamp and Burt Jung.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at United Faith Community Church, Valley. Interment at Elk City Cemetery, Elk City, Nebraska. Visitation is Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home in Elkhorn. Memorials to the family for later designation.

