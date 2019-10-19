Rick C. Reis
October 10, 1951—October 17, 2019
Rick C. Reis, 68, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away at his home.
Rick was born Oct. 10, 1951, in Fremont to Charles and Doris (Hilgenkamp) Reis. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1969 and he worked for Hormel for several years until becoming employed as a conductor for the Union Pacific Railroad. He resided in Morse Bluff and Fremont and retired in 2015.
Rick was known for his sense of humor and enjoyed riding his motorcycles, golfing, and watching sports and classic western movies on television. Rick is survived by his four daughters, Emily (Justin) Kirschenmann of North Bend, Nebraska, Lauren (Jason) Martindale of Gretna, Nebraska, Molly Reis of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Betsy Reis of Omaha, Nebraska; two brothers, Mike Reis of Fremont and Craig Reis of North Bend; and eight grandchildren.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents.
The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with Chaplain Scott Jensen officiating. Family receiving friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
Memorials may be designated to the family.
Online condolences may be directed to www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE, 68025 402-721-4490