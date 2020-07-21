× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 10, 1962 – March 17, 2020

Rick D. Hanson, age 57, of Deltona, Florida, formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home. He was born July 10, 1962, in Fremont to Jack and Marilyn (Hull) Hanson.

Rick grew up in Fremont and was a 1980 graduate of Fremont Senior High School. He worked for Hill-Rom (Medical Equipment) for 10 years in Omaha and in Florida for the last 23 years.

Survived by sister, Tammy (Jerry) Haugaard; brother, Rob Hanson, all Fremont; nieces, Lacey Brumbaugh, Fremont, and Caitlyn Venneman, Omaha; nephew, Dustin Venneman, Fremont; great-nephews, Trevor and Conner Brumbaugh, Fremont.

Preceded in death by parents, Jack Hanson and Marilyn Sokolovsky.

Interment at Memorial Cemetery at 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, followed by celebration of life at Izaak Walton.

Online condolences at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, Funeral & Cremation Services, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 402-721-4490.

To plant a tree in memory of Rick Hanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.