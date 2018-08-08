Sept. 2, 1957 – July 31, 2017
Rickie G. Benjamin, 60, died at his home in Fremont on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. He was born Sept. 2, 1957, in Coleridge, Nebraska, to Gene and Lynda Benjamin. He was raised in Fremont and finished school at Fremont High School in 1975. Rickie married Kathy Best in Fremont in 1977 and from that union they had two children, Jonathan and Victoria. They later divorced and Rick moved to Bassett, Nebraska, where he lived until 1998. At that time, Rick moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to study welding. After his certification in welding, Rick returned to Fremont, began working at Valmont Industries and worked there until his death.
Rick was a member of the NRA and the Elkhorn Valley Rifle Club. He was an avid deer and turkey hunter and, when he was able, he would go deer hunting with his brother or friends. Rick enjoyed his time spent with family and friends and loved his country. He adored his children, grandchildren, nephews and nieces and was always there to lend a helping hand and listening ear.
Rickie is survived by four children, Jonathan Benjamin and Victoria Benjamin (finance Cameo) of Ft. Collins, Colorado, Jason McEntee (wife Shayla) of North Platte, Nebraska, and Sarah Stewart of Washington, D.C.; one sister, Korina Cave of North Bend, Nebraska; eight grandchildren, Maya, Arie, Rowan, and Evie Welchman and Avery, Madilynn, Jaxon and Gabriella McEntee; three brothers, Kevin Kock (wife Barbara) of Omaha, Timothy Kock and James Kock (wife Pamela), both of Fremont. He is also survived by 12 nephews and nieces and nine great-nephews and nieces.
Rick is preceded in death by his father, Gene Benjamin; mother, Lynda Kock; brother, Scott Benjamin; and grandparents.
Memorial services will be Saturday, Aug. 18, at 10:30 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont. Interment will be in the Concord Cemetery in Dixon, Nebraska. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.