June 15, 1944 – May 13, 2023

Rida Lee Knutzen, 78 years, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, passed away May 13, 2023, at St. Joseph Hillside Villa in West Point, Nebraska.

She was born June 15, 1944, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Marvin and Dorothy (Engel) Scott. Rida graduated from Fremont High School in 1962. On Aug. 14, 1964, Rida married Larry Knutzen at First Baptist Church in Fremont. They resided in rural Cedar Bluffs.

Rida was employed at the Fremont Tribune in Fremont. She also worked at Equitable Federal Bank in Wahoo, Nebraska, for several years. Rida worked for 20 years at Fremont Area Medical Center before retiring.

Rida was an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. She was a member of the Cedar Bluffs School Board for several years.

She enjoyed reading, playing cards with family, going out to eat, and watching action movies. She never missed cheering for her grandchildren at their sporting events.

Rida is survived by her loving husband, Larry Knutzen of Cedar Bluffs; daughters, Susan Holland of Omaha, Paula (Alan) Peatrowsky and Holly (Dr. Alan) Snodgrass, both of West Point; brother, Fred Scott of Fremont; seven grandchildren, Tyson, Reece, Campbell, and Joshua Snodgrass, Cade Holland, and Cassandra and Joelle Peatrowsky; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bill (Dorothy) Fristoe of Silver Springs, Maryland, and Steve (Joyce) Felton of Fremont; nieces and nephews; and special friend, Jan Anderson of Fremont.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Patty Scott, Donald Knutzen, William (Naomi) Schere, Bernard (Evelyn) Franta, and Roger (Carolyn) Scheidt.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. The Rev Mark Weber will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Cedar Bluffs and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

Burial will be at Union Cemetery near Cedar Bluffs.

Memorials are suggested to St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 W. Main, Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015, 402-721-4490.