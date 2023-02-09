November 20, 1949 – February 7, 2023

Rita J. Christianson, age 73, of Fremont died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at her home.

Rita was born Nov. 20, 1949, to Clinton (Bus) and Darlene (Hansen) Wagner in Fremont. She was raised on a farm near Hooper. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hooper, where she remained active through her high school years. She attended country school until fifth grade and finished her schooling in Hooper, graduated from Hooper High School in 1967. She graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Nursing in 1971 and began her nursing career in Omaha at St. Joseph’s Hospital Adolescent Psychiatry Division. She worked there until she married Jim Christianson on September 7, 1974, and then moved to Iowa. The couple had three children while living in Iowa. The family moved to Fremont in 1983.

Rita was experienced in many areas of nursing over the years, including an extended time in teaching (Marshalltown, Iowa, and later Midland Lutheran College), long term care and finally as a nurse with the Fremont Public Schools (specifically with special needs children). She retired in 2017.

Rita loved quilting, reading and word puzzles. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont and was very involved in various church activities. After Rita retired from nursing, she volunteered at the Habitat for Humanity Home Store.

Survivors: son, Chad (Dawn) Christianson of Hooper and their children, Tyler and Elli; daughters, Michaela Christianson of Omaha, Gina (Todd) Gear of Urbandale, Iowa, and their children, Mason and McKenzie; brothers, Tom (Diane) Wagner, John (Renee) Wagner and Eric Wagner, all of Hooper; sister, Teresa (Mike) Brohimer of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Kevin (Cecelia) Christianson of Zearing, Iowa; mother-in-law, LaVonne Christianson of Zearing, Iowa; nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont, with a Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard service at the conclusion of the funeral. Burial will be at a later date in the Hooper Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

