 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rita J. Sindelar

  • 0
Rita J. Sindelar

February 10, 1945 – April 3, 2022

Rita J. Sindelar, 77 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health. She was born on Feb. 10, 1945, in Cedar Buffs, Nebraska, to William and Mary (Boyle) Nick.

The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Cedar Bluffs. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. at the church. The Rosary service will begin at 10 a.m. Burial in Little Flower of Jesus Cemetery near Leshara, Nebraska.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.moserm emorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 W. Main St., Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015. 402-628-3445.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

30,000 service members from Europe and North America endure the Arctic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News