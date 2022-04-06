Rita J. Sindelar, 77 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health. She was born on Feb. 10, 1945, in Cedar Buffs, Nebraska, to William and Mary (Boyle) Nick.

The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Cedar Bluffs. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. at the church. The Rosary service will begin at 10 a.m. Burial in Little Flower of Jesus Cemetery near Leshara, Nebraska.