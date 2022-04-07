February 10, 1945 – April 3, 2022

Rita Joan (Nick) Sindelar was born Feb. 10, 1945, in Fremont, Nebraska, to William and Mary (Boyle) Nick. She grew up in Cedar Bluffs and moved to Fremont as an adult. Rita worked at various jobs throughout her life, including waitressing, childcare, housewife, and manufacturing. She retired from 3M in Valley, Nebraska, in 2005. She loved Frank Sinatra, John F. Kennedy, and Tiger Woods. She was a voracious reader who loved historical non-fiction books. She loved watching Nebraska football, Creighton basketball, MLB baseball and golf. Some of her favorite times were spent with her siblings and their families. They would sing Irish songs and laugh till they cried.

Rita is survived by her son, Mark (Missy) Benjamin of Council Bluffs, Iowa; daughter, Carrie (Michelle) Benjamin of Richardson, Texas; son, Nick (Kolleen) Benjamin of Omaha, Nebraska; son, Allen (Jennifer) Sindelar of San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Kim (Kurt) Bottorff of Fremont; sister, Margaret; twin brother, Ronald; brother, Lynn; 11 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

Rita passed away at Methodist Hospital in Fremont on April 3, 2022, at the age of 77. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Sindelar; parents; and siblings, Judith Nick, Frederick Nick, Gerald Nick, James Nick, Anne Vopalensky, Mary Ellen Hartmann, Claire Kern, and Barbara Wesely.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 9, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Cedar Bluffs. The visitation will be held before the funeral Mass from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with a Rosary at 10 a.m.

Burial will be at Little Flower of Jesus Cemetery near Leshara, Nebraska.

Online condolences may be left at: www.moserm emorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 West Main, Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015, 402-628-3445