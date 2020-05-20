February 10, 1930 – May 17, 2020
Rita R. Cruse, 90 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home. Rita was born Feb. 10, 1930, in Defiance, Iowa, to George and Cunnegunda (Schekinger) Henkelman. She grew up in Defiance and Vail, Iowa, and moved to Fremont in the early 1950s. Rita married John Cruse on Sept. 11, 1954, in Vail, Iowa. John died June 21, 2006. Rita taught school in Iowa and later was employed at Hormel’s. Rita worked at Irv’s Deli for 40+ years, during that time she was a manager as well as an owner. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rita is survived by son, Johnny (Janet) Cruse of Fremont; daughters, Teresa (Kim) Wallin of Fremont, Mari (Jeff) Booze of Prague, Nebraska, Kimberly (Jeff) Charlton of Des Moines, Iowa, Lori (Alan) Wright of Fremont and Julie (Brett) Jacobsen of Reno, Nevada; sister, Alice Scheel of Wilmington, Illinois; sister-in-law, Helen Henkelman of Odebolt, Iowa; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, 3 brothers and 6 sisters.
Rita’s family will host their own celebration of life at a later date.
Memorials may be given to Cat Angels or Furever Home.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 North Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.