Rita R. Cruse, 90 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home. Rita was born Feb. 10, 1930, in Defiance, Iowa, to George and Cunnegunda (Schekinger) Henkelman. She grew up in Defiance and Vail, Iowa, and moved to Fremont in the early 1950s. Rita married John Cruse on Sept. 11, 1954, in Vail, Iowa. John died June 21, 2006. Rita taught school in Iowa and later was employed at Hormel’s. Rita worked at Irv’s Deli for 40+ years, during that time she was a manager as well as an owner. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.