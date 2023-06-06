December 31, 1938 – June 4, 2023

Robert A. Harper, 84, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. He was born Dec. 31, 1938, to Robert and Mary (Broderick) Harper in Belden, Nebraska.

Robert lived in Bridgeport, Nebraska, until 1964 when he moved to Fremont. He was a science teacher for Valley Public Schools until his retirement in May of 2000.

Robert was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Council #1497.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survived by sister, Mary Jo (Don) Robinson; nieces, Michaela (Todd) Baird and Marla Utterback; and nephew, Dustin Robinson, all of Fremont.

Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 p.m., and a Knights of Columbus Living Rosary will begin at 7 p.m., all at Moser’s in Fremont. Visitation continues on Friday from 9-10 a.m. at the church.

Interment at approximately 2 p.m. Friday at the Belden Cemetery in Belden, Nebraska.

Online condolenvce at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.