Robert B. Bales

Robert B. Bales

February 13, 1936 – August 2, 2022

Robert B. Bales, 86, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Providence Place in Fremont.

He was born Feb. 13, 1936, in Fremont to Roy and Ida (Leister) Bales. He attended school at Boys Town in Omaha. Bob served in the Korean Conflict from 1953 until 1956. He married Judith Schow on Dec. 30, 2018, in Omaha. Robert was a lifetime VFW member.

Robert is survived by his wife, Judith of Fremont; son, Robert (Lori) Bales of Fremont; daughter, Meri (Chris) Wells of Council Bluffs, Iowa; sister-in-law, Barb Bales of Hawaii; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jim and Ed; and sister, Faye.

Private family committal service with military honors were held at Omaha National Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.

